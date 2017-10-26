The city starts its next round of public discussion on the future of Killarney and Odell parks on Thursday night.

A consulting group hired by the city met with users at the beginning of the summer, and in September it released a report on a possible plan for the two parks.

'I never even knew what pickle ball was until five years ago, and who would've thought disc golf would've taken off like it has.' - Don Murray, manager of parks and trees

It proposed making Odell into something like a nature reserve, and focus on recreation in Killarney. Now the city wants to hear the public's thoughts.

"Citizens will have an opportunity to provide more feedback to the park plans, and that's what this whole process has been about," said city manager of parks and trees Don Murray.

"These parks do belong to the people. We're just tasked with managing them."

During the first round of public consultations, the most brought up desires for the parks were for more trails and drinking water. Other desires included lighting, and more picnic tables and benches.

Murray said the plan will have to take into account the present but also the future. He said someday Killarney will be like Odell, surrounded by housing on all sides.

He said the desires of users in 20 years could be different from what people want now.

Interests change

"I look at some of the outdoor recreation sports that are being played now, that 10 years ago or 20 years ago, I never even heard of them," said Murray.

"I never even knew what pickleball was until five years ago, and who would've thought disc golf would've taken off like it has."

The public meeting takes place Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fredericton Convention Centre. The same presentation will be twice, at 4:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m.

After the meeting, the consulting firm will make some final adjustments, then present the plan to city council, likely late November.