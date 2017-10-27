Fredericton residents could see fewer mountain biking trails and no disc golf at Odell Parkl and a spike in recreation activities at Killarney Park, according to a consultant's report.

Consultants presented that plan at the Fredericton Convention Centre on Thursday night, which represents a change in philosophy towards the two parks.

The consulting group formulated this plan after two public meetings at the beginning of summer, where it asked people to come in and share their vision for the parks' future.

The Odell vision

David Leinster, a partner with the Planning Partnership, said Odell would be a low activity park.

That change in philosophy of the Fredericton park pleased Louise Harwood.

Louise Harwood would like to see Odell Park be a place for slow-paced activity. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"I would like to preserve the old beauty of it, 35 years ago it was totally romantic," said Harwood.

"I go today now. I'm a widow, I'm older, I want to go slowly. It's no longer what it used to be obviously and so I have difficulties with that."

She said she has difficulty with the mountain bikers, which has been a point of controversy.

'It would be a loss for the city to lose this disc golf course so close to the centre of the city.' - Stephen Seabrook

Under the current plan, single track mountain biking would be restricted to the outskirts of Odell Park.

Leinster said the consultants are trying to determine where it would be appropriate to place cycling trails.

He said he would like the cycling community help come up with options.

The plan would also mean no more disc golf at Odell.

That idea doesn't completely discourage, Stephen Seabrook, a member of the Fredericton Disc Golf Association.

Stephen Seabrook, a member of the Fredericton Disc Golf Association, said he is OK with disc golf being taken out of Odell Park if it finds a new home. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"It would be a loss for the city to lose this disc golf course so close to the centre of the city," said Seabrook.

"I would have a hard time telling my children, 'bike across the river to Killarney Lake to the outskirts of the city to go play disc golf."

But not everyone was so accepting of the omission of disc golf from the plan.

Matthew Gudger loves disc golf, and just got back from a trip to Maine to play multiple courses.

Matthew Gudger was disappointed to see disc golf wasn't part of the plans going forward. (CBC)

"I never heard the words disc golf the entire time I was there. It was a little disheartening," said Gudger.

"The courses are popping up everywhere, the sport is growing and then to come back and see no mention of the existing course of the future course in the plan, it was tough to stomache."

He said some other disc golfers there were surprised to see that, but Gudger was concerned that this would be the result.

The Killarney plan

Like the plan for Od﻿ell, Killarney Park's entrance would get a more welcoming facelift by the beach.

Killarney Park has already began its transformation into a hub for recreation. Work has started on paths to make it a prime spot for cross-country skiers.

Leinster said it could also be a better spot for biking.

Work is already underway on ski trails at Killarney Park. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"I think that park has a little more opportunity for the various cycling groups," said Leinster.

"It's such a large park and it doesn't quite have the ecological sensitivity."

Katrina Mulherin swims at Killarney Lake, and is looking forward to using the new ski trails in the park. She was there giving her support for those activities.

The next step

This is not the final plan for the parks.

Members of the consulting group will take the response from Thursday night's meeting and apply any changes it deems necessary.

Katrina Mulherin said she is happy to see development planned for Killarney Park. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"What we are doing at this point is we're bringing forward ideas, we're getting feedback on those ideas, we're going to refine those ideas and bring them back again based on the input that we get through this," said Leinster.

Then it will present that plan to Fredericton city council early in 2018.