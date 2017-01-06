On a table at the Key Industries, rows of the finger puppets are displayed, and while there are many crazy, bright and joyous new faces, others might be recognizable from children’s television programs. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

More than 100 finger puppets are on the way to children at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, thanks to some industrious knitters at a Saint John-based company.

Key Industries employs and teaches life skills to individuals that have developmental and intellectual disabilities. The knitting club that comes in for day classes is preparing to send 117 finger puppets to the children's hospital in hopes of putting a smile on some patients' faces.

"They go through about a 1,000 finger puppets a month," said Lois Poirier, program manager at Key Industries. "It helps the children when they're getting a needle or medical procedure to kind of distract them."

Lois Poirier, program manager at Key Industries, says making these puppets has been a two-way street. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Looking to make an impact

She said after doctors use a puppet to distract a child, the young patient often takes it home.

Poirier and the group of knitters saw on the hospital's website that it consistently runs out of puppets and thought it was a good idea to make more.

She said the group had already been looking for a way to make an impact in the community.

Two-way street

But, the puppets, which are made of both felt and wool, work as a two-way street.

On a table at the company, rows of the finger puppets are displayed, and while there are many crazy, bright and joyous new faces, others might be recognizable from children's television programs.

Elizebeth Sabean has been helping knit the puppets. Some of her favourites to make were the Despicable Me "Minions" —and it's not just because of their funny way of speaking.

"They inspire me," the 34-year-old said. "Just because someone is different doesn't mean you can't change their reality."

"Just because someone isn't as smart as another doesn't mean you can't show a person that love is all they need."

Elizebeth Sabean, who has been helping knit the finger puppets, says she's excited for people at the IWK Health Centre to receive the package. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

On top of it being therapeutic, Poirier said knitting helps with coordination and is a medium for creativity for these clients to explore.

"Thinking of new ideas and spin-offs, it's a win-win situation," she said.

Someone at Key Industries has a child that goes to the IWK, and will be bringing the puppets on their next visit. It's going to be a surprise, Poirier said.

And while this batch is heading to the Halifax hospital, she said the group is considering making some for the Saint John Regional Hospital.

"Nobody likes to see sick children," Poirier said. "It makes us feel good that we're kind of giving back."

Sabean said she can't wait for people at the IWK to open the box of puppets.

"They're going to be so thrilled."