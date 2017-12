A Kensington, P.E.I., man is accused of drunk driving and possessing 5,000 illegal cigarettes.

RCMP say the vehicle the man was driving crashed on Route 2 in New Annan on Sunday night.

When police got to the scene, they gave him a breathalyzer, which produced "samples well over the legal limit," said an RCMP news release.

The man faces a drunk driving charge and will also be charged under the Tobacco Act.