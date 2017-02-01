Kelty Apperson of the St. Thomas University women's hockey team is living what she calls an Olympic-like experience. She is playing for Team Canada in the 2017 Winter Universiade, and so far, the team is crushing its opponents.

"There's been a lot of hype around it … a lot of fans," Apperson said in an interview from Almaty, Kazakhstan. "It makes you just feel like it's the Olympics. It feels like that for us, so it's really fun to be a part of."

Team Canada is off to a strong and high-scoring start, first beating China 9-1 and then Great Britain 14-0.

Despite the two big wins, Apperson doesn't think the team has played its best hockey yet.

"We haven't been challenged in ways that we've had to bounce back from adversity, so we haven't seen that," she said.

Kelty Apperson is in her fifth year playing for the St. Thomas University women's hockey team. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Apperson isn't shy about the end goal of this tournament: Team Canada expects to meet Russia in the finals and win.

Two years ago, the team lost to Russia in the finals. If that happens again, Apperson said, and the team comes short of winning a gold medal, it would be disappointing.

"That's our focus and our goal and that's all we want," she said. "We're not afraid to talk about it. That's what we came here for."

Forging foreign friendships

Soon after arriving in Kazakhstan, Apperson made an unexpected friend. On Saturday, she and some of her teammates went out and played hockey with the locals.

"This man in the community built an outdoor rink, and the [Canadian ambassador] was trying to promote hockey in the community and trying to use the Canadians to show the opportunity hockey can provide," said Apperson.

'She was probably the best on the ice. She was better than the boys, so it was really great to see.' - Kelty Apperson

She noticed a seven-year-old girl who was out-performing all of her peers. Though the little girl didn't speak any English, the game of hockey acted as the translator.

"There's some common knowledge between hockey players when you're on the ice in that way," Apperson said.

"She was probably the best on the ice. She was better than the boys, so it was really great to see."

The story of their friendship didn't end there. When Apperson was on the ice playing against Great Britain, she saw the seven-year-old in the crowd.

Kelty Apperson has even made an unexpected friend in Kazakhstan. (Usports)

"I didn't expect her to be at the rink at all, so I gave her a wave."

After the game, the team trainer passed Apperson a note from the girl, who wanted the Canadian to add her on a messaging app, so they could keep in touch.

"I'm trying to communicate with her but I don't really know the best approach yet," said Apperson.

Providing leadership

There's no doubt that when Kelty Apperson is playing in Fredericton, she is the leader on her team. The fifth-year captain is a former Atlantic University Sport MVP for one of the top teams in the country.

Kelty Apperson, second from right, is an assistant captain for Team Canada in Kazakhstan. (Submitted by Usports)

But Apperson didn't exactly expect to take on a leadership role with Team Canada. She was joining some of the top university players from around the country. So she was surprised to be named an assistant captain of the team.

"That was a pretty humbling experience," she said.

"This is a good group of girls and you got a lot of leaders coming off their club teams, so to be named one of the assistants was really humbling, and I was really excited to wear that."​