New Brunswick politician Keith Ashfield has died

Former federal and provincial cabinet minister Keith Ashfield has died, the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick tweeted early Sunday afternoon.

"On behalf of the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick I want to express our sorrow upon the passing of Keith Ashfield," party president Rick Lafrance said in the tweet. "Our deepest sympathy to Keith's wife, Judy, his family and to everyone who loved our friend and colleague."

Gagetown Petitcodiac MLA Ross Wetmore posted his sympathies to Ashfield's family on Facebook as well.

"I am so sorry to hear of the passing of my friend Keith Ashfield," he wrote.

Ashfield announced in early March that he was planning to make a a political comeback by running for the PC nomination in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton.

He went through open-heart surgery and cancer treatment while a federal MP, but in March told the CBC his health was "excellent."

Ashfield, a provincial MLA from 1999 to 2008 who served as natural resources minister in the Bernard Lord government, was elected MP for Fredericton and eventually joined Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper's cabinet. He was defeated in in the 2015 federal election.

More to come.