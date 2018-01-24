After 31 years in business, a Fredericton company that keeps people upright in challenging winter conditions is still going strong.

Icers, originally called Super Soles, are anti-slip soles that attach to the bottom of shoes and provide extra grip in Canada's icy winters.

According to the Icers website, the company was incorporated in 1987, although the attachable soles didn't become known as Icers until later.

Co-founder Peter Baldwin said business peaked about a decade ago, but the company is now enjoying a resurgence after a bit of a slide.

"The last few years have been a little bit more difficult because of a lot of other things on the market," Baldwin said.

"Right now we're kind of making a comeback."

Necessity, the mother of invention

Co-founder Peter Baldwin helps out on the sewing machine. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The company was born after co-founder Ross Hanson was in a car accident that rendered him a quadriplegic. Though he eventually regained some mobility, walking on slippery surfaces was a challenge.

Necessity being the mother of invention, Hanson developed the sole. He had no plans to let his disability sweep him off his feet.

"He was one of the most stubborn people I've ever met," Baldwin said.

"He swore he'd never get in a wheelchair and he never did."

Locally produced

Mark Whitlock putting studs in a pair of Icers. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

While the soles come from a factory in Massachusetts, the finished product is assembled in Fredericton.

Baldwin said it would be cheaper to manufacture Icers in China, but that brings other problems.

"You can invest a bunch of money over there to have somebody manufacture something for you, and when it arrives here it's not quite right and you're done," said Baldwin.

Icers can be found in several Fredericton shops, but the largest orders come from Ontario-based Lee Valley Tools, a hardware store with 18 locations across the country and a mail order business.

Baldwin has retired from the day-to-day grind at the factory on Fredericton's north side, but he still helps out whenever there's a big order to fill.

"I'm just here helping out to relieve the pressure," he said.

"Then I'll get out of everybody's hair and go home."