Kate Campbell isn't sure exactly what she needs to do to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, but she's on the right track because she knows it will involve winning, and that's what she did this past weekend in Paris.

The Frederictonian won bronze at the international open karate tournament in Paris.

Campbell hopes the bronze medal win is just one step on her journey to the Olympics in 2020. (Kate Campbell/Facebook)

Her first match of the tournament wasn't an easy one. She faced a the former world silver medallist and won, which was a good start to the tournament.

"If you have a good round it's usually a confidence booster, so my next few matches went pretty well the same way, a little less of a higher score but still really clean," said Campbell.

"All throughout the weekend I only had one point scored against me so really really encouraging especially given my goal for Tokyo 2020."

Qualifications

The qualification requirements to make it to the 2020 Olympics are still unclear, as this will be the first time karate will be part of the Olympics.

But Campbell said every international success pushes her closer to her goal.

"It definitely puts me on the map internationally and hopefully puts me on the right path to eventually get there," said Campbell.