Fredericton's Karate Kate begins her Olympic journey

While most people are preparing for the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, Fredericton's Kate Campbell has her sights set two years further down the road, to Tokyo.

There she hopes to become one of the first competitors in karate at the Olympic Games. It was announced in August of 2016 the 2020 Olympics would include five new sports, including karate.

She leaves for Paris in a week to being her qualification journey.

"It would mean the world to me. I really, really, really want to go. Obviously I have to earn it, but I am definitely on the way there," said Campbell.

Campbell competes in a style of karate called Chito-Ryu in the 55-kilogram category.

And she's got the chops. She is currently ranked 16th in the world in that category and is the top in Canada.

"Up until recently it wasn't even in the cards so this is a huge opportunity and I'm extremely extremely proud to be able to even consider it."

The first major qualifier is at the German Open in September and every international event Campbell competes in between now and then will matter.

Making sacrifices

While it is Campbell's dream to make the Olympics, it hasn't come without its sacrifices. Her other dream is to be a pediatrician, and that's been put on hold.

"I think being an Olympian is an incredible thing, and I think the opportunity to even attempt it shouldn't be overlooked," said Campbell.

Kate Campbell of Fredericton won a silver medal in karate at the Pan Am Games in 2015. (CBC) "Naturally I do want to eventually go on to med school and become a pediatrician, but when you're at a sport for as long as I have been this is definitely something I couldn't pass up."

Her sport also keeps her away from her friends and family.

"My social life definitely takes a hit every once in a while," said Campbell.

Cost

The Olympic journey, as with all athletes, costs money. Campbell said that's going to be the biggest challenge over the next year.

"Obviously the challenge is always money. So that's going to be definitely a little bit of a burden. I'm hoping some of my funding opportunities will come through," said Campbell.

Fredericton's Kate Campbell, right, earned bronze at an international championship in the Netherlands. (Submitted by Kate Campbell. ) "It's really important for people to realize it does cost money to compete at this level."

Campbell estimates it costs $2,500 to go to an international competition.

"If you're doing five, six, seven of those a year then that quickly adds up, and then of course there's also the national stuff, and provincial and regional stuff," said Campbell.

"It's costly to be an athlete, but again, if you love it, it's worth it."