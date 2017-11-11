The K.B.M. Community Centre, a staple for residents on the outskirt of Saint John's west side, is likely to close at the end of the month after almost 100 years of operation, according to one board member.

Patti Chisholm said the centre is approximately $167,000 in debt and its bank accounts have been frozen.

"It came out of nowhere for most people," the board member of eight years said. "That's why people are upset. People feel like they should have known more sooner. And I can't disagree with them.

"The reality is, we're going to lose our community centre, barring a miracle."

Chisholm learned of the likely closure at a community meeting Monday held by other members of the board, including chair Rob Flood, who maintains there is a chance the centre will remain open.

"At this point, I can't tell you if the K.B.M. is going to stay open or going to close," he said.

No proper meeting of the board for the K.B.M. has been held in at least two years, said board member Patti Chisholm. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Focal point for community

The centre first opened in 1921 and was a common spot for Girl Guide meetings, summer camps, community gatherings and wedding receptions.

Flood says while the centre was once a vibrant focal point for the area, with dances and activities for children, it's fallen off people's radar in recent years.

"When we've had disasters in the area, since I've lived there, that place was used to set up a generator and a place for people to stay," he said.

Flood said he's been frustrated by the slow decline of the building.

"We're down to a handful (of members) on the board," Flood said. "There feels like no neighbourhood support even though we live in a wonderful neighbourhood."

"(But) we explained the situation we're in (at the meeting) and we've since had a lot of community support," Flood said.

Loss of charitable status

The beginning of the end was in 2001, said Chisholm, when the organization's charitable status lapsed.

Attempts to regain that status since have been unsuccessful.

Chisholm said when this happened, the Canadian Revenue Agency assessed the property and informed the board $167,000 was owed in taxes.

"A year ago, if communication had gone out sooner, maybe we could have made a plan." - Patti Chisholm, K.B.M. board member

According to a spokeswoman for the agency, "a registered charity becomes liable to pay revocation tax when it voluntarily gives up its registration, or when the Canada Revenue Agency revokes its registration."

This tax amounts to 100 per cent of all remaining assets once liabilities and debts have been paid.

The debt has been untouched for years, Chisholm said, but most neighbours only learned of the centre's dire situation at Monday's meeting

No meetings for two years

Chisholm said communication with the public has been poor, noting the board stopped holding regular meetings some time ago.

"The meetings stopped. There was no AGM," Chisholm said. "Basically just talk."

The K.B.M. Community Centre's initials stand for three for the surrounding communities: Ketepec, Belmont and Morna. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Flood said AGMs stopped being held a few years ago because a lack of attendance, followed soon after by board meetings. He said some of the board members would meet at each other's houses to discuss the KBM, but not in any sort of official setting.

Still a 'bustling place'

Chisholm contends that the centre is still a bustling meeting place and will leave a gap if it closes.

Now the only path she sees forward is if a local charity takes pity and buys the building, debt and all, which she admits is wishful thinking.

"A year ago, if communication had gone out sooner, maybe we could have made a plan."

"Who knows? We never got the chance to try."

Flood, who has been on the board for 12 years, said he plans on having another meeting soon to review what else can be done to save the building.