Three weeks after ice destroyed their covered bridge and left them isolated, the people of Juvenile Settlement can now get across the river.

It's been 23 days since flash-flooding and fast-moving ice tore apart the 87-year-old Bell Bridge that spanned the south branch of the Oromocto River. A modular bridge is now in its place, allowing people from about a dozen households to come and go.

"They did a really good job," said Alexandria Larlee, who, with her husband and two children, was cut off for several days. "And it was a lot sooner than we thought it would be."

An old logging road, which Larlee described as treacherous, became the only way in and out of the community after the Bell Bridge was gone.

But Larlee said some residents opted to stay elsewhere for a while out of fear they might need medical attention or emergency services, which were restricted while the bridge was out.

Alexandria Larlee was stranded in Juvenile Settlement for weeks after the covered Bell Bridge was lost to flooding and ice. She's grateful the replacement bridge is ahead of schedule but thinks government could have communicated better. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Not having any emergency stuff really puts things into perspective," Larlee said. "If you get hurt, you're pretty much on your own out here."

"My husband had a serious medical emergency a few years ago, almost took his life, and if he couldn't get to the hospital if that ever happened again, he'd be gone."

Construction crews are still working on the replacement modular bridge, but vehicles are able to cross the river, one vehicle at a time.

Old bridge not always easy

The 87-year-old Bell Bridge was severely damaged following flash-floods and fast moving ice in January. The structure was destroyed and replaced with a modular bridge. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

When there was no crossing, the provincial government contracted the owner of a large pickup truck to shuttle stranded residents through the woods on the logging road, a detour that was more than an hour long.

The new bridge can handle vehicles that were prevented by weight restrictions from crossing the aging covered bridge.

"It's big," said Larlee, who is excited to have government snowplows and garbage trucks on her community roads because they weren't able to cross the old bridge.

"It's really big, bigger than I thought it was going to be."

Living on the other side of a covered bridge could present obstacles, she said.

"To get a garage built out here — a cement truck can't come through. Our materials had to be parted out on smaller trucks and to get anything delivered is almost impossible."

Ahead of schedule

Some residents are excited that garbage trucks and government snowplows may be able to enter their community, which wasn't possible before because of weight restrictions on the covered bridge. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The estimated time for setting up the modular bailey bridge was six to eight weeks.

"We brought crews in from other parts of the province," said Bill Fraser, minister of transportation and infrastructure. "They worked every day. They worked in some extreme weather conditions as well."

Fraser said having a modular bridge already available and crews ready to work cut down on the estimated time of replacement.

"Thankfully, we had another steel structure in stock, so we didn't have to wait to order one in. We brought crews back to work who were off for the winter. We actually brought them back to work early to work on this bridge."

Communication lacking

Construction crews continuing to install the new bailey bridge, but it is available for use, one vehicle at a time. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

In January at a news conference detailing the plan to reconnect the community, Fraser said the Department of Education would help the Larlee's family with a plan for the two children, who would be missing school.

But Larlee said there was no attempt to communicate with her family.

'The worst thing you can do is sit here not knowing what is going on.' - Alexandria Larlee , Juvenile Settlement

"They didn't call us once," she said.

Instead, Larlee said, she organized school materials herself and tried to help her son, who is in French Immersion.

"There was no co-ordination," she said.

Larlee was also critical of a lack of updates from the Transportation Department.

She did receive a visit from department officials but said she spent most of the time wondering what was happening.

"The worst thing you can do is sit here not knowing what is going on," Larlee said. "So a simple phone call just to let us know timelines or what's happening, or who's coming out at what times — there could have been more of that."