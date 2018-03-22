Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sussex today, where he is meeting with Premier Brian Gallant.

Both politicians told reporters during a brief photo opportunity at the Amsterdam Inn & Suites that they were eager to discuss New Brunswick issues.

Trudeau will also participate in a roundtable discussion on rural economic growth during his stop in the community that was hard-hit by the closure of PotashCorp's Picadilly mine more than a year ago.

Representatives of several local businesses, including Mrs. Dunster's, Barbours, Outdoor Elements and Legacy Lane Fibre Mill, will participate.

At 12:45 p.m., Trudeau is scheduled to visit the Work Room Career Resource Centre at Sussex Regional High School, where he is expected to deliver remarks to highlight the 2018 budget's Canada Workers Benefit, a tax benefit for low-income workers.

About 430 people lost their jobs at the potash mine. The closure also hurt several small businesses that were built up with the support of the mine.

But a new report suggests the flooded mine can now likely be used for geothermal heating.

Town officials are holding a public meeting on Monday to discuss the results of the feasibility study commissioned in July.

Water in the mine is hot because it absorbs heat from the ground. The idea is to pump that hot water up to the surface, where companies could use the heat energy, making Sussex more attractive to industry.

One of the most favourable examples was a "district open loop" geothermal system, which could heat a 20-acre greenhouse with a supplemental boiler and cool 10 refrigeration warehouses for 12 months.