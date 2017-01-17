Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked some tough questions during Tuesday's town hall meeting in Fredericton, particularly in relation to the Phoenix payroll "nightmare."

Roxanne Merrill Young asked Trudeau about the new payroll system, which she called a "nightmare," and which has left some federal employees sporadically paid or not paid at all for stretches of work.

Trudeau said he understands the anger and frustration provoked by the failure of the Phoenix system and called the problems unacceptable.

"It's a situation that cannot continue and one that we take extremely seriously," he said.

Trudeau receives flowers from Narjess Al Assaf,10. (CBC News)

Trudeau said employees didn't know how to use the new payroll system when it was brought in.

But people in Miramichi, where the system is administered, are working around the clock to fix it, he said.

"Everyone deserves to get paid what they're owed in a timely matter," he said.

At the town hall meeting, questions from New Brunswickers covered a range of topics, including marijuana policy, protection of the environment, job creation, and what Trudeau's daughter wants to be when she grows up.

"She is an eight-year-old princess or rock 'n' roll star," he said. "I impress on my daughter she can be whatever she wants. I also impress upon her brothers she can be whatever she wants."

Laura Shaw, a student at the University of New Brunswick asked the prime minister how government planned to decrease the number of sexual assaults on university campuses.

"We need to support survivors ... we need to address huge challenges within workplaces ... we need to talk about it more if we want to be a truly equal country," Trudeau said.

He also spoke about volunteers at McGill University's sexual assault centre.

"Violence against women and girls happens too often."

After the town hall meeting, Shaw said she appreciated Trudeau's thoughtfulness in answering the question.

"That really means a lot," she said. "Men are so crucial and the impact they can have on their peers is much more than women can have on men."

A Grade 12 student in Fredericton asked how Canada can ensure respect and inclusion within its own communities after flaring racial tensions in the United States.

Several people waiting for Justin Trudeau at the Fredericton Cultural Centre. (Harry Forestell/CBC)

"It's easier to get people to close in," he said. "Diversity is a sort of strength ... it creates opportunities."

Matt DeCourcey, the Fredericton MP, spoke at the morning event and thanked everyone for attending. Diane Lebouthillier and Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, along with mayors and local council members, also attended.

"This is a community town hall, you're here to share your stories … and ask your questions to your prime minister," DeCourcey said.

Trudeau answered questions from residents during a town hall meeting on Tuesday. (Don Darling/Twitter)

The Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the community meeting, closed pre-registration for the event on Monday "due to huge response" and said pre-registration doesn't guarantee entry.

Trudeau's stops in Nova Scotia on Monday and New Brunswick today coincide with the release of a public opinion poll suggesting the prime minister and his government continue to enjoy "historic highs" in popularity in this region.

In a quarterly survey of more than 1,500 people, 73 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the government's performance and 62 per cent support Trudeau.

Following the morning event in Fredericton, Trudeau will head to Saint John and visit the Market Square atrium at 1:30 p.m. before proceeding to Hampton for a stop in Tim Hortons at 2:20 p.m.

Trudeau will then fly to Sherbrooke, Que., for a 7 p.m. ET town hall session at Colonel Gaétan Côté Armoury.

"We as a government are listening very carefully about the concerns people have," Trudeau said as the Fredericton meeting began in at about 9:30. "This is very much about hearing your concerns, your questions ... things that are important to Canadians."

Since the tour began last week in Ontario, the prime minister has faced challenging questions on issues such as the welfare of indigenous Canadians, military exports, subsidies for the fossil-fuel industry, real-estate regulation and support for the manufacturing sector.