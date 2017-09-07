Before MasterChef Junior, there was Just Like Mom — and a media company with ties to Rothesay is bringing the '80s kids show back.

The Canadian show ran from 1980 to 1985. It featured a Newlywed Game-style question round followed by a bake-off in which kids completed a recipe in 60 seconds, then parents had to taste the often-gross results and guess which dish their children made.

The original show was "ahead of its time in many ways, in terms of its partnerships with brands, and in that it pictured kids in the kitchen cooking," said Mark Bishop of Marblemedia, a Toronto-based television and new media content creation company.

Bishop is from Rothesay. His company, which he founded in 2001 with fellow Ryerson University grad Matt Hornburg, acquired the rights to the show in 2009.

Casting is underway for Just Like Mom and Dad, which is set to premier in 2018.

'Loved it for a long time'

Bishop said he fondly recalls watching the show as a kid growing up in New Brunswick.

"I've loved this show for a long time," said Bishop.

Just Like Mom ran more than 600 episodes over five seasons on CTV. The revamp will start production this fall.

"There's been an interesting trend over the past few years toward more family, or co-viewing programming that kids can watch and love and participate in, but which parents want to watch, too," said Bishop.

Old concept, modern twist

The new show will retain similar game mechanics to the original. But the 2017 incarnation will incorporate "video clips, hidden camera elements, and things that we'll be doing to surprise both the parents and kids," Bishop said.

"We're keeping the bake-off," said Bishop, "but we're having it in our high-tech 'kitchen coliseum,' which is behind a giant video wall that will open up and our kids will be competing."

The prizes, too, riff on those in the earlier show.

Bishop said some original sponsors have reached out for partnerships, and they'll be offering some trips — echoes of the trip to Walt Disney World that was the coveted, original grand prize.

"There will also be games and prizes that people can win online," Bishop said.

The show will launch across Canada on Yes TV in January 2018 and online.