The new Governor General of Canada will be visiting New Brunswick's capital city on Tuesday.

Former astronaut, Julie Payette is scheduled to meet with New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau, at 11 a.m. and will be officially welcomed in a ceremony at the legislature at 12:30 p.m. The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute.

The 53-year-old Montrealer, who speaks six languages, is ​Canada's 29th Governor General, who replaced outgoing Governor General David Johnston.

Payette will also meet with Premier Brian Gallant, address MLAs in the legislature, visit Base Gagetown and the University of New Brunswick's bioengineering prosthetics lab.

She will also attend a planned reception at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery on Tuesday evening.

In the meantime, drivers can expect some traffic disruptions throughout the day.

The city says Queen Street will be closed between Church Street and St. John Street from 10 a.m. to 2:30 pm.