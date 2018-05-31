Saint John native joins select group at Italian sculpting symposium

Julie Glaspy, a Saint John native, will become the first Canadian to participate in Circolo Culturale il Faro, a two-decade-old international sculpting symposium in the northeastern region of Italy.

"When Italy calls, you don't say no," said the 37-year-old artist, who now lives in British Columbia.

"As far as I can tell, I'll be the first Canadian invited."

The University of New Brunswick alumna said she learned to carve wood after travelling across the country following school and soon shifted to rock-based work.

Starting at Sculpture Saint John

But it was 2014's Sculpture Saint John, another international symposium, that acted as the first stepping stone to the global stage for the long-distance New Brunswicker.

Glaspy was an intern then and said two of the three symposiums she attended prior to that one were in Saint John, where most of her friends and family still live.

"I've just been sculpting on bigger and bigger scales ever since," she said by phone Wednesday. "Carving every day and loving it."

One of Glaspy's scupltures, Whole Lot of Love, on display in British Columbia. (Instagram)

The symposium near the city of Udine, about 130 kilometres northeast of Venice, is open to free expression, Glaspy said, meaning what will be created is ultimately up to the artist.

She said her methods aren't fully developed or set in stone, but she likes to go in with a plan before letting the material shape the idea.

"There's some cracks you can tell and some stuff you can predict, but if you're not willing to roll with it, you can be in a really frustrated place," she said.

Thought it was junk mail

Fewer than 10 artists from around the world will featured in the competition in June. Following the symposium, the art will be displayed publicly.

Glaspe is uncertain how the three-week-long symposium learned of her work. When initially contacted online, she believed it was junk mail.

Local sculptor Jim Boyd with Julie Glaspy at the 2014 Sculpture Saint John. (Instagram)

Symposiums act as a network, however, and after organizers discovered her online, they asked another sculptor for details about the young artist.

Now Glaspy is fighting off a mix of nervousness and excitement before her Monday flight to Italy.

"They take you around, show you Italy. Tour you around as guests, as rock stars kind of," she said, chuckling.

"It's a dream, for sure."