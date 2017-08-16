A panel of seven New Brunswickers will begin meeting next month to vet lawyers who want to become judges and make recommendations to the federal Department of Justice on which of them should fill vacancies on the bench.

The president of the Law Society of New Brunswick says it's a critical step in fixing the "unacceptable" backlog in Saint John's family court, which has been short one judge for a year.

But Marc Richard doesn't expect anyone to be appointed from the estimated 25 to 30 applicants before the fall and he said it could take months, or even up to a year, to resolve the backlog of custody and support cases.

Four of the panel members appointed in June are from the legal community, while the other three are members of the general public. They include:

Chair Justice Margaret Larlee, a supernumerary judge of the New Brunswick Court of Appeal, who was the first woman appointed to the provincial appeal court in 1998 and to the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench in 1985. (Nominee of the chief justice of New Brunswick.)

Moncton lawyer Blair Fraser, who also lectures at the University of Moncton. (Nominee of the minister of justice and attorney general of New Brunswick.)

Pierre Castonguay, executive director of the New Brunswick Legal Aid Services Commission. (Nominee of the Law Society of New Brunswick.)

Saint John lawyer Cathy Lahey, who was appointed Queen's Counsel by the lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick in 2013. (Nominee of the Canadian Bar Association.)

Clarence LeBreton, a historian and longtime civil servant from Caraquet and chair of the board of L'Acadie Nouvelle, an independent French-language newspaper. (Nominee of the federal government.)

Normand Theriault from Madawaska County, who has 30 years of experience working with credit unions. (Nominee of the federal government.)

Bridget Ryan, a Sussex town councillor and school co-ordinator. (Nominee of the federal government.)

The volunteer panel will classify candidates as highly recommended, recommended or not recommended, said Ryan.

"Obviously, we're looking for their legal background and their skills that pertain to their job," she said. "But it's a little more than that.

"It's looking at what they've done in their communities, where they stand on different issues. Are they, you know, socially aware? Are they progressive thinkers? Are they fair when it comes to gender and nationality and multiculturalism and all of those things?

Bridget Ryan, a Sussex councillor, said she did not initiate her application to serve on the judicial advisory committee, but when Ottawa invited her to apply, she agreed, hoping to bring 'the voice of the public' to the post. (CBC)

"I think that the people of New Brunswick should have that say. The legal system is for all of us. It's not just for the people who work in that field. It's for everybody. So I do think that it's important that residents have a say in this," she said.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, the judicial advisory committees (JACs) in each province are supposed to better represent Canada's diversity, and boost diversity on the bench.

The unpaid two-year terms of New Brunswick's previous JAC members expired in October 2015.

Wait times hit 'historic heights'

The family division of the Court of Queen's Bench in Saint John has been down to two judges from three since Justice Richard Petrie was transferred to Woodstock last summer.

The court has been unable to get a replacement, waiting for the federal justice minister to appoint the seven-member screening panel to review applications.

Earlier this summer, veteran Saint John family lawyer Kimberly McCurdy wrote to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, making an "urgent plea" to fill the judicial vacancy.

'Families are the foundation of our community. The judicial district of Saint John has a widening and unnecessary crack in that foundation.' - Kimberly McCurdy, family lawyer

"Urgent assistance is required," McCurdy wrote in the letter dated June 7, a copy of which was obtained by CBC News.

"Wait times are now at historic heights," she said, and "to suggest [the two sitting judges] would be exhausted is an understatement."

The pressure on the two existing judges is especially difficult because of the busy docket and the time it take to adequately hear child protection matters, the letter said.

"The long-term effect on the families in our community by ineffective delivery of justice can in no measure be healthy for our children," McCurdy wrote in the letter, whicih was copied to New Brunswick Justice Minister Denis Landry, the Saint John Law Society, the Law Society of New Brunswick and the Canadian Bar Association.

"Families are the foundation of our community. The judicial district of Saint John has a widening and unnecessary crack in that foundation which we urgently implore you to repair."

There is also a Court of Queen's Bench vacancy in Bathurst, according to the Canadian Bar Association for New Brunswick.