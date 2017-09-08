Josh Dixon is the new head coach of the Saint John Sea Dogs, team president and general manager Trevor Georgie announced on Friday morning.

The 34-year-old spent the past two years as the director of player development for a talent and sports agency called Creative Artists Agency.

"I think it's helpful in terms of being able to build relationships," Dixon said.

Dixon recently spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Regina Pats, and then another season as assistant for the Swift Current Broncos, both of the Western Hockey League.

He said it was eye-opening for him to go from being behind the bench to focusing on individuals.

Josh Dixon spent the past two years in player development and plans on using what he learned in his new job as head coach of the Sea Dogs. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"If the individual has success and the individual feels empowered, then ultimately the team is going to have success as well," said Dixon.

"I think that mindset is something that perhaps is a bit of a different take than even my approach was in the past as a coach, and something that I'm excited to start putting in place."

General manager Trevor Georgie said this process started six weeks ago, after Danny Flynn stepped down from the position and the team received hundreds of applicants.

Expectations

The Sea Dogs are coming off a championship season, where it won the 2017 President Cup in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Sea Dogs went on to lose to the Erie Otters in the semifinals of the Memorial Cup.

But Dixon wants to remind fans that this is a different team.

The Saint John Sea Dogs are coming off a championship season, winning the President Cup. (Vincent Ethier/LHJMQ)

"Last year you have a number of NHL prospects, you have a number of high-quality players that have now moved on in their career," he said. "As I said, every season is different."

Dixon said the goal is to get back to that level, but the focus is on building.

"We're looking to build a skyscraper here, and we're not worried about the elevator going to the 100th floor, we're worried about the foundation."

Trevor Georgie said this will be a development year for the Sea Dogs. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Georgie said the last time the team won the President Cup, the following two seasons were rough. This time around, he wants the team to stay competitive.

"Our expectation is not to drop to 16th," Georgie said. "It's to be competitive every night, watch players evolve, watch players develop, and watch this team grow."

The Sea Dogs are 1-5 so far this preseason, with two games left before the regular season. The team plays its first regular season game on Oct. 21 against the Halifax Mooseheads.