Jordan Michael Burden pleads guilty to threatening drunk driver who hit him

A Fredericton-area man who lost his left leg after being hit by a drunk driver pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to harm the man who hit him.

Jordan Michael Burden of Lincoln was charged with uttering threats to Const. Nancy Rideout of the Fredericton Police Force on Oct. 23 to cause death or bodily harm to Robert Drew Shannon, who pleaded guilty in December 2016 to drunk driving.

Burden was also charged with threatening to cause death or bodily harm to Kendra Burden and Katherine Waite between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, and with uttering threats to Waite to cause death or harm to Mavis Howe.

Shannon crashed into Burden on June 19, 2016. Burden was driving his motorcycle with his wife, Kendra Burden, when Shannon went the wrong way in the traffic circle at Two Nations Crossing and Cliffe Street in Fredericton. Burden's left leg had to be amputated below the knee.

A sentencing hearing in Fredericton Wednesday saw victim Mike Burden led out of court swearing after throwing his hat at the convicted drunk driver who ran into him. He called for harsher penalties for offenders outside of court. 0:36

Shannon's blood-alcohol level was estimated to be four times the legal limit when hit Burden. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison, minus time he had already spent in custody.

Burden will be back in court for sentencing on May 11 at 10 a.m.