Ten men appeared in Moncton provincial court on Monday to face prostitution-related charges in connection with an undercover police operation targeting St. George Street launched following citizen complaints.

Four of the men, who range in age from 25 to 81, pleaded guilty to obtaining sexual services for consideration — Leonard Francis Bourque, Daniel Cormier, Terry Lee Lewis and Hunter Gordon.

Those four, who were all arrested on Oct. 27, each received the minimum sentence, which is a fine of $500.

A fifth man pleaded not guilty and will stand trial on June 2.

The other five accused requested more time and will be back in court later in January or February.

During the operation, police officers posed as prostitutes.

Police conducted the operation after residents in the St. George Street area made complaints during the summer months.

Officers have credited a citizen neighbourhood watch program, created at a meeting held in September, with helping them make the arrests.