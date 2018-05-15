Former school janitor gets 6-month community sentence for 1986 sexual assault of boy

A former Saint John elementary school janitor who sexually assaulted a boy more than 30 years ago has been given a six-month conditional sentence to be served in the community, followed by one year of probation.

John William Hunt, 68, who used to work at Morna Heights Elementary School, was also ordered Tuesday to provide a DNA sample and will be on the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

Hunt showed no reaction to the sentence as he sat upright and alone in the front row of Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench.

His victim, who was about 13 or 14 years old at the time of the offence, did not attend the sentencing but said in a victim impact statement earlier this month that he continues to deal with "issues of anger, shame, guilt, anxiety, depression and loss of control."

Hunt changed his plea to guilty mid-trial on Feb. 27 to one count of indictable sexual assault between June 1 and Sept. 30, 1986.

The abuse occurred at Morna Heights, but the victim was not a student at the west Saint John elementary school, the courtroom heard.

Hunt "poses no real risk going forward to any other individual," said Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur.

Defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald pointed out the age of consent at the time of the offence was 14, and there was no minimum sentence at that time.

The maximum sentence was 10 years in prison.

Justice William Grant accepted the joint sentencing recommendation from the Crown and defence after weighing Hunt's pre-sentence report, the victim impact statement, aggravating and mitigating factors, as well as case law.

Hunt must keep the peace and be of good behaviour and attend counselling as directed by his probation officer. He is prohibited from possessing any firearms or other weapons for 10 years and must pay a victim fine surcharge within 60 days.

If Hunt breaches any of the conditions of his community-based sentence, he will serve the remainder of the term behind bars.