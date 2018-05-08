Judge needs more time to sentence ex-school janitor on 1986 sexual assault of boy

A trial judge in Saint John says he needs more time to decide on an appropriate sentence for a former elementary school janitor who admitted to sexually assaulting a boy more than 30 years ago.

John William Hunt, 68, made a brief appearance in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday morning, more than two months after changing his plea to guilty mid-trial to a charge of indictable sexual assault between June 1 and Sept. 30, 1986.

The victim, Gregory Melanson, had requested that a publication ban be lifted on his identity so he could speak publicly in hopes of helping other victims.

He read his victim impact statement aloud in court during the sentencing hearing Tuesday.

"As a result of what happened, I always felt like something was not quite right," Melanson told the court.

"My emotions are constantly moving back and forth between feeling nothing and then feeling overwhelmed. I continue to deal with issues of anger, shame, guilt, anxiety, depression and loss of control."

Abuse occurred at school

Hunt used to work at Morna Heights Elementary School in west Saint John. Melanson, who was about 13 or 14 years old, was not a student at the school, but that's where the abuse occurred.

Melanson, who went to Saint John police two years ago, previously said in a videotaped statement that Hunt performed oral sex on him in the principal's office and that he masturbated Hunt in the gym.

"During my teenage years, I lived with the thought that this was my fault," Melanson told the court.

"I still walk around with the fear of the worst happening, and that my future is limited.

"I have feelings of being less than a man, having no control over my body … I feel shame over not being able to stop the abuse."

Gregory Melanson, now 45 and married, said it took years of therapy and being a member of support groups for sexual assault survivors who are men, for him to be able to speak out about his experience. (Submitted)

Melanson said he has had to force himself to get to work every day, using substances to focus. He used weed and hash since the age of 14, and in his early 20s began using LSD, cocaine and speed. He regularly used cocaine in his 30s, he said.

"In my past, I have had problems withdrawing from relationships and friendships causing isolation," said Melanson.

"Because of what happened, may marriage ended … I never told anybody for over 30 years because of fear of being judged, blamed or shame."

Hope for more peaceful life

Melanson, now 45 and married, said it took him years of therapy and being a member of support groups for sexual assault survivors who are men for him to be able to share his experience.

"Since coming forward, I now find myself being more honest with people, myself and in relationships," he told the court.

"I hope with continued help I can move forward and have a more peaceful life."

A joint submission by both the Crown and defence recommended a six-month conditional sentence to be served in the community under restrictions, including providing a DNA sample and having Hunt's name added to the national sex offender's registry.

The joint recommendation did not ask for house arrest.

Isolated life

Defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald said Hunt is retired and lives an isolated life, tending to homing pigeons, canaries and small dogs.

He is not in good health at this stage in his life, Macdonald told the court.

A pre-sentence report dated March 1 said Hunt has lived many of his years as a recluse without many social connections in the community. He is single with no dependents.

The report said Hunt has acknowledged his offence and accepted full responsibility. He couldn't provide a reason for his actions but was prepared to enter treatment to understand his inappropriate thoughts and behaviours.

Hunt, who was seated alone at the front of the courtroom Tuesday, is scheduled to return to court on May 15 at noon for sentencing.

He did not address the court, but his lawyer said an apology was offered to Melanson and his family.

Morna Heights Elementary School, on Chalmers Drive, has about 80 students between kindergarten and Grade 5, according to its website.