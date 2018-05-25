Joe-Anna Hachey sentenced to 7 years in prison for role in Fredericton man's death

Joe-Anna Hachey has been sentenced to seven years in prison, with credit for time served, for manslaughter in the death of Bobby Martin Jr. of Fredericton.

Martin, 34, died on Jan. 26, 2017, after being shot twice at the home of friends outside Fredericton.

Hachey and Evan Polchies, from the Fredericton area, were both originally charged with second-degree murder, but Hachey pleaded guilty in March to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Statement of facts

According to an agreed upon statement of facts, Hachey and Polchies were doing drugs and drinking at the mobile home in Lincoln in January of last year.

When they ran out of cocaine, Hachey lured Martin to the home, telling him they wanted to buy drugs. The couple's plan, however, was to rob him.

According to Hachey, before Martin arrived, Polchies told her he would use the loaded gun to scare him and shoot him if he had to.

Shortly after Martin arrived, Polchies shot him twice with a high-powered rifle. Martin later died in hospital.

Evan Polchies is scheduled to be retried in September on a charge of second-degree murder in Martin's death. (RCMP)

Polchies left the home with the rifle, and Hachey cleaned up the blood inside the doorway, the statement said.

The pair then went on the run until they were arrested Jan. 29, 2017. They had consumed the drugs Martin had brought to Hachey.

'Set in motion chain of events'

In pronouncing the sentence, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Claude Arthur said pleading guilty weighed in Hachey's favour.

He said he also considered the fact said she wasn't directly involved in the shooting, had no 'material' criminal record, had a troubled upbringing, and is young enough to possibly turn her life around.

What weighed against her, Arthur said, is that she "set in motion the chain of events" that led to Martin's death.

He pointed out that Hachey was the one who chose to target Martin for robbery, that she made contact with him to buy cocaine and persuaded him to enter the mobile home, knowing Evan Polchies had a high-powered rifle and was willing to use it.

Joe-Anna Hachey arrives at court in Fredericton on Friday. (Catherine Harrop/CBC )

Because Arthur determined Hachey should get credit for the time she's already spent in custody, she will serve a maximum of five years in prison at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S.

She can also apply for parole in 17 months.

Polchies is scheduled to be retried on Sept. 10. A jury couldn't reach a verdict at his first trial.

He is also facing charges of intimidation of Hachey.