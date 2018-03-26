Joe-Anna Hachey pleads guilty to role in Fredericton drug dealer's death

Joe-Anna Hachey pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the death of reputed drug dealer Bobby Martin Jr.

Martin, 34, was shot twice at a mobile home outside Fredericton on Jan. 26, 2017.

Hachey and Evan Polchies, from the Fredericton area, were both charged with second-degree murder.

Hachey testified against Polchies at his murder trial, which ended in a mistrial last month. He will be retried on Sept. 10.

Hachey, who was 23 when she was arrested, was supposed to go on trial in April but instead appeared in Fredericton's Court of Queen's Bench before Justice Claude Arthur to enter a plea to the lesser charge.

She will return to court in court May 16 at 10 a.m. for the presentation of pre-sentence reports, sentencing briefs and victim impact statements.

Statement of facts

Evan Polchies will be tried again on second-degree murder after a mistrial last month. (RCMP)

The statement of facts presented with Hachey's plea says she and Polchies, whom she had met a few weeks prior to the the killing, were on a "bender."

After they ran out of cocaine, Hachey contacted Martin and asked him to bring $500 worth of the drug to a trailer in Lincoln, outside Fredericton, where the couple were staying.

Before Martin arrived, Hachey said, Polchies told her he would use the loaded gun to scare Martin and shoot him if he had to.

​When Martin and his girlfriend arrived, Hachey insisted he bring the cocaine to the trailer, telling him she couldn't go outside because there were children inside.

'Really man?'

Polchies was standing to the side of the door holding a rifle, when Hachey told Martin she had to get something at the back of the trailer, she said.

She then heard Martin say 'Really man?" followed by gunshots.

Hachey said Martin told Polchies he had shot him in the penis, and she thought he left the trailer.

Polchies left the trailer with the rifle, and Hachey cleaned up the blood inside the doorway, the statement said.

The pair then went on the run until they were arrested Jan. 29, 2017. They had consumed the drugs Martin had brought to Hachey.

The statement signed by Hachey said her guilty plea is an admission she committed a robbery, an unlawful act that was dangerous because it exposed Martin to bodily harm and caused his death.

Hachey said she put a post on Facebook saying she shot Martin to make it appear she killed him in self-defence and take the blame away from Polchies.

Polchies also faces charges of intimidation of Hachey.