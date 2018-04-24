New
Man arrested at Tim Hortons drive-thru pleads guilty to robbery
Jody Sanipass, 24, pleaded guilty to robbing the Royal Bank in Richibucto on Jan. 29 while wearing a face mask.
A Moncton man arrested in a Tim Hortons parking lot after going through the drive-thru pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a Richibucto bank.
Jody Sanipass, 24, pleaded guilty in Moncton to robbing a Royal Bank branch on Jan. 29 while wearing a face mask.
Sanipass also pleaded guilty to robbing a Tim Hortons in Moncton on Jan. 25 and having his face covered at the time.
After the bank robbery, Sanipass led police on a chase along Highway 11 to a Bouctouche, where he stopped at Tim Hortons.
Sanipass entered the drive-thru without stopping and was soon cornered in the restaurant's parking lot.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear in court for sentencing on May 15.
With files from Gabrielle Fahmy