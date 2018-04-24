Man arrested at Tim Hortons drive-thru pleads guilty to robbery

A Moncton man arrested in a Tim Hortons parking lot after going through the drive-thru pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a Richibucto bank.

Jody Sanipass, 24, pleaded guilty in Moncton to robbing a Royal Bank branch on Jan. 29 while wearing a face mask.

Sanipass also pleaded guilty to robbing a Tim Hortons in Moncton on Jan. 25 and having his face covered at the time.

After the bank robbery, Sanipass led police on a chase along Highway 11 to a Bouctouche, where he stopped at Tim Hortons.

Sanipass entered the drive-thru without stopping and was soon cornered in the restaurant's parking lot.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear in court for sentencing on May 15.