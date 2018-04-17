Robbery suspect arrested at Tim Hortons drive-thru appears in court

Accused bank robber Jody Sanipass has been granted a week to discuss his legal situation with his family and is scheduled to return to provincial court in Moncton to enter a plea.

The 24-year-old is being held on charges of robbing a Richibucto bank while wearing a mask Jan. 29 and with robbing a Moncton Tim Hortons while wearing a mask Jan. 25.

Sanipass garnered social media attention when he and a 26-year-old-woman were arrested as they pulled into the Bouctouche Tim Hortons drive-thru after the alleged bank robbery.

Sanipass's defence lawyer, Jean Trahan, told Judge Paul Duffie on Tuesday that "a settlement has been reached" and he asked the judge to adjourn the case until next week.

Sanipass, who entered the court handcuffed and dressed in a grey sweatshirt and orange pants, has been in custody since his arrest.

Trahan said Duffie can expect to receive a joint recommendation from him and the Crown prosecutor when Sanipass returns to court next week.

Sanipass did not speak during his appearance and remains in custody.

Followed vehicle

The RCMP said it received reports of a robbery at the Royal Bank on Main Street in Richibucto around 4 p.m. on Jan. 29. A police officer spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the getaway car travelling south on Highway 11.

The officer pulled a U turn and followed a black car to the Tim Hortons, where it went through the drive-thru.

At least six police cars swooped in on the suspects before they had a chance to place an order.

The man and woman were arrested in the parking lot. The woman, who is not in custody, is to appear in court to face charges on May 8.