New Brunswick loses 1,800 jobs, sees unemployment rate drop to 8% in March

New Brunswick lost 1,800 jobs and also saw its unemployment rate fall slightly to eight per cent in March, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report.

The monthly report showed that 2,700 full-time jobs were lost and 900 part-time jobs were added.

The unemployment rate dropped to eight per cent, from 8.2 per cent, according to the agency.

Statistics Canada said 2,900 people left the labour force in New Brunswick last month.

