Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick loses 1,800 jobs, sees unemployment rate drop to 8% in March

Notifications

New

New Brunswick loses 1,800 jobs, sees unemployment rate drop to 8% in March

New Brunswick lost 1,800 jobs in March, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report.

Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report shows the unemployment rate dropped to 8% from 8.2%

Elizabeth Fraser · CBC News ·
Statistics Canada said 2,900 people left the labour force in New Brunswick back in March. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)
comments

New Brunswick lost 1,800 jobs and also saw its unemployment rate fall slightly to eight per cent in March, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report.

The monthly report showed that 2,700 full-time jobs were lost and 900 part-time jobs were added.

The unemployment rate dropped to eight per cent, from 8.2 per cent, according to the agency.

Statistics Canada said 2,900 people left the labour force in New Brunswick last month.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us