New Brunswick lost 2,700 jobs, mainly in part-time positions, in November, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report.

The unemployment rate rose to 8.3 per cent, an increase of half a per cent, from October, according to the agency.

The monthly report showed 200 full-time jobs and 2,500 part-time jobs were lost in November.

About 1,100 people left the labour force.

There was little change to New Brunswick's employment compared to 12 months earlier.

Meanwhile, the Canadian economy added eight times more jobs than expected last month.

Canada added 80,000 jobs in November, and the jobless dropped four percentage points, to 5.9 per cent — the lowest level since February 2008.

Almost 30,000 of the new jobs were full-time. The rest were part-time.

Unemployment in New Brunswick

Despite the overall increase in unemployment since October, the jobless rate in some New Brunswick cities was lower than it was in November 2016.