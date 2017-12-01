New Brunswick lost 2,700 jobs, mainly in part-time positions, in November, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report.
The unemployment rate rose to 8.3 per cent, an increase of half a per cent, from October, according to the agency.
The monthly report showed 200 full-time jobs and 2,500 part-time jobs were lost in November.
About 1,100 people left the labour force.
There was little change to New Brunswick's employment compared to 12 months earlier.
Meanwhile, the Canadian economy added eight times more jobs than expected last month.
Canada added 80,000 jobs in November, and the jobless dropped four percentage points, to 5.9 per cent — the lowest level since February 2008.
Almost 30,000 of the new jobs were full-time. The rest were part-time.
Unemployment in New Brunswick
Despite the overall increase in unemployment since October, the jobless rate in some New Brunswick cities was lower than it was in November 2016.
- In Fredericton, the unemployment rate was 3.9 per cent in November, down from 4.2 per cent from last year.
- In the Moncton and Richibucto area, unemployment was 7.1 per cent in November, compared with nine per cent a year ago.
- In the Saint John and St. Stephen area, unemployment hovered around 5.8 per cent,down from 6.1 per cent last November.
- In the Campbellton and Miramichi area, November unemployment was 7.9 per cent, a drop from 9.8 per cent a year ago.
- The Edmundston and Woodstock area continued to see the lowest unemployment rate in the province, sitting at 2.4 per cent, but it was up from two per cent last November.