New Brunswick gains 1,100 jobs in April, though unemployment rate remains unchanged

New Brunswick gained 1,100 jobs in April, though this appears to have done nothing to change the unemployment rate, according to Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey.

The monthly report says 2,100 full-time jobs were gained and 1,000 part-time jobs were lost in April.

The unemployment rate stayed at eight per cent month-over-month, according to the agency.

Overall, the labour force grew by 1,100 people.

Nationally, close to 29,000 jobs were added to the Canadian economy in April. However, about as many part-time positions were lost, leaving the unemployment rate at 5.8 per cent.

Over the last year, Canada's economy has added 378,000 full-time jobs, and lost 100,000 part-time positions.

Unemployment by region

In the Fredericton and Oromocto areas, the unemployment rate was 6,1 per cent, up slightly from 5.5 per cent last year, according to the agency.

In the Edmundston and Woodstock area, unemployment rate was at 3.3 per cent in April, the lowest in the province, representing little change since the same period last year.

The unemployment rate in Campbellton and Miramichi was 10.1 percent, which is still the highest in the province but down from 12.3 per cent a year ago.

In the Moncton and Richibucto area, the unemployment rate was 9.5 per cent in April, down from 10.1 at the same time last year.

In the Saint John and St. Stephen area, the unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent, a slight decrease from last year's rate of 6.2 per cent.