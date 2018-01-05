The New Brunswick economy added a total of 4,200 jobs in December as the province saw its unemployment rate fall in December, according to Statistics Canada.
The monthly labour force report showed 2,700 full-time jobs and 1,600 part-time jobs were added in December.
The unemployment rate dropped to 7.8 per cent last month compared to 8.3 per cent in November.
- New Brunswick's jobless rate tumbles to 6.5% as thousands leave labour force
- New Brunswick jobless rate hits lowest level since 2009
- N.B. employers have jobs they can't fill — so they're looking south for job-seekers
The labour force rose by 2,900 which increased the participation rate to 61.8 per cent, an increase of 0.4 per cent from November.
Meanwhile, Canada added 79,000 jobs last month, pushing the jobless rate to its lowest level since 1976.
The jobless rate was pushed down two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.7 per cent, Statistics Canada said
That's the lowest on record since comparable data became available 42 years ago.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.