The New Brunswick economy added a total of 4,200 jobs in December as the province saw its unemployment rate fall in December, according to Statistics Canada.

The monthly labour force report showed 2,700 full-time jobs and 1,600 part-time jobs were added in December.

The unemployment rate dropped to 7.8 per cent last month compared to 8.3 per cent in November.

The labour force rose by 2,900 which increased the participation rate to 61.8 per cent, an increase of 0.4 per cent from November.

Meanwhile, Canada added 79,000 jobs last month, pushing the jobless rate to its lowest level since 1976.

The jobless rate was pushed down two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.7 per cent, Statistics Canada said

That's the lowest on record since comparable data became available 42 years ago.