New Brunswick adds 1,800 jobs, unemployment rate drops to 7.3% in May
Monthly Statistics Canada report shows 2,800 full-time jobs were added and 1,000 part-time jobs were lost
New Brunswick's economy added 1,800 new jobs in May, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey.
The unemployment rate declined to 7.3 per cent, a drop of 0.7 percentage points, the agency said on Friday.
- New Brunswick gains 1,100 jobs in April, though unemployment rate remains unchanged
- Canadian economy lost 1,100 jobs in April, but jobless rate holds steady at 5.8%
- N.B. employers have jobs they can't fill — so they're looking south for job-seekers
Meanwhile, 2,800 full-time jobs were added and 1,000 part-time jobs were lost across the province.
At the same time, Canada lost about 7,500 jobs, according to figures released.
Despite the small drop in the number of people working, the national unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent last month.
Now and a year ago
Campbellton and Miramichi saw the biggest change in the unemployment rate from last year to this year. The rate dropped to 9.1 per cent from 12 per cent.
Elsewhere in the province, the unemployment rate barely changed.
In the Saint John and St. Stephen area, unemployment rose slightly, to 5.9 per cent from 5. 8 per cent a year ago.
In the Fredericton and Oromocto area, unemployment hovered around 5.4 per cent, a slight increase from 5.3 per cent this time last year.
In the Edmundston and Woodstock area, the unemployment rate was 3.3 per cent, down from 3.6 per cent.
Moncton's unemployment rate is at 9.4 per cent, an increase from 9 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.