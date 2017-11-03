New Brunswick's unemployment rate held steady at 7.8 per cent in October even as the economy added 2,300 jobs last month, according to Statistics Canada's labour force report.

The monthly report showed 1,400 full-time jobs and 800 part-time jobs were created in October. But with more people looking for work, the unemployment rate came in at 7.8 per cent for the second month in a row.

About 2,600 people joined the labour force in October.

Meanwhile, the Canadian economy added 35,300 jobs in October as a surge in full-time jobs was partially offset by a decline in part-time positions.

Statistics Canada reported the economy added 88,700 full-time jobs last month but shed 53,400 part-time jobs.

Despite the surge in full-time work, the national jobless rate rose slightly because there were more people looking for work, too.

Canada's unemployment rate in October was 6.3 per cent. The month before, it was 6.2 per cent.

The strong jobs report pushed the loonie up more than half a cent to 78.60 cents US.

Unemployment in New Brunswick

In most areas, the unemployment rate in October was slightly lower than it was in October 2016: