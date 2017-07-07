New Brunswick's jobless rate inched down to 8.1 per cent in June, and hasn't been this low in almost eight years.

According to Statistics Canada, New Brunswick's jobless rate was at 8 per cent in November 2009.

The latest monthly labour force report shows 100 full-time jobs were added in June, while 300 part-time jobs were lost.

Although the province's June unemployment rate is down from 8.4 per cent in May, the agency said 1,600 people left the labour force altogether.

This time last year, the New Brunswick economy added 1,200 jobs in June, but saw the unemployment rate hit 10.3 per cent.

New Brunswick cities

In June, the highest unemployment rate was in the Campbellton and Miramichi areas, where it was 10.3 per cent, a decline from 11.5 per cent this time last year.

In the Moncton and Richibucto area, the unemployment rate hovers around 7.5 per cent, down from 10 per cent.

In the Saint John and St. Stephen area, the unemployment rate is sitting at 6.6 per cent this month, down from 7.8 per cent from last year.

Fredericton's unemployment rate is at 4.8 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent last year.

In the Edmundston and Woodstock area, the unemployment rate is at 3.4 per cent, compared with 2.4 per cent a year ago.