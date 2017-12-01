It may seem odd for an artist to welcome wet, dreary weather for the grand unveiling of a piece he's worked on for months, but that's exactly what sculptor Jim Boyd did.

Since July 11, Boyd has been grinding and chiselling away at a massive block of white marble in Hampton's public works yard.

Friday, he officially unveiled his finished sculpture in front of Hampton High School. Addressing the gathered crowd, Boyd welcomed the light rain that was falling because it brought out the colours of the marble he spent hours polishing.

From his earliest moments with this block of marble, Boyd said, he knew it contained the right elements.

"I could tell even with the rough saw and stone that it was going to be some really interesting grains and colours," he said.

More than three metres high and weighing about 6,800 kilograms, James Boyd's latest sculpture stands at one end of the Hampton leg of the Trans Canada Trail, in front Hampton High School. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Working Hampton's motto "It's Our Nature" into the concept, the sculpture features include leaves, buds and other flowing, organic forms. All of it, Boyd said, suited the grains of the marble.

The piece is called Burgeon, which means to grow and flourish.

Standing more than three metres tall and weighing about 6,800 kilos, the sculpture is much larger than what Boyd usually produces by himself.

"I really carved into the stone more and took more time kind of shaping it," said Boyd, whose works have been shown on the east coasts of both Canada and the U.S.

The block of marble has been in Boyd's possession for some time. It was originally from Nelson Monuments in Sussex, and fellow sculptor Oliver Harwood asked him if he wanted it four years ago.

Boyd was busy with the Sculpture Saint John Symposiums, so it took four years to find time to work on it.

The Town of Hampton eventually found money and space for him to work on Burgeon With a $13,000 grant and in-kind donations, Boyd was able to work on the marble over the summer.

Hampton Mayor Ken Chorley says the town is happy to support art. Boyd was given a grant to complete this sculpture and the town contributed in-kind assistance as well. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"I think it's lovely," said Hampton Mayor Ken Chorley, who was having trouble wrapping his head around Boyd's creative process.

"It's well beyond my skill level or imagination to even imagine how he created what he did out of that great big block of white marble" he said.

Chorley said he's happy the town made it a priority to find money for Boyd's work.

"It has become important to have things that people can refer to as being part of the town, part of the culture."

Anyone who visits Hampton, said Chorley, will see public art contributions by Boyd and other artists of an international level. He said it is important the town make financing available to local artists in the future.

Boyd's works are known to contain intricate details drawn from nature. He will be back working on a new piece in Sculpture Saint John's 2018 symposium, along with fellow artist Oliver Harwood. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

While this latest Boyd sculpture will be on display in front of Hampton High School, the new year will see another of his creations come to the region.

Diana Alexander, president of Sculpture Saint John, said both Boyd and Harwood will be sculptors at the 2018 symposium.

"People love his work, they can relate to Jim's work," she said.