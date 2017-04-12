A Moncton provincial court judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man alleged to have stolen $8,000 worth of jewelry from a Dieppe woman who hired him to remodel her fireplace.

Jamie Michael Clements, 25, was supposed to appear in court Wednesday to face a charge of theft over $5,000 — in addition to three charges of theft under $5,000 stemming from separate incidents — but did not show.

Nicole DeGrace alleged the incident happened when Clements, and another young man from the masonry company she hired, were working on the fireplace on the main floor of her home, and DeGrace and her husband went down to the basement to avoid the dust.

A week later, when DeGrace opened her jewelry box to look for a diamond bracelet to wear at her mother's funeral, she realized 12 pieces were gone.

Seeking justice

This is not Clement's first scheduled court appearance to face the charge since the incident in November.

He was supposed to enter a plea on Jan. 18, but asked for more time. The same thing happened during the next two court dates, on Feb. 21 and March 22.

The charge of theft over $5,000 carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Nicole DeGrace is seeking justice after items went missing when she hired workers to redo her brick fireplace. (CBC)

DeGrace felt she had to put in a lot of work with police at the time to have charges laid, despite having an admission from Clements' father that his son took the items.

She is still seeking justice for what she calls being betrayed by workers she trusted in her own house.

While she awaits the court proceedings, she has filed a civil lawsuit against Clements.

The father, Michael Clements, who is the owner of the masonry company, had previously told CBC his son admitted to him that he took the jewelry.