The Acadian flag flew high in Fredericton on Wednesday as young athletes arrived from across the Atlantic provinces for this year's Jeux de L'Acadie, gearing up for an active weekend and a chance to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This is the first time the games, which celebrate youth in sport and francophone culture, have been held in Fredericton since 2000.

Raphaël Moore, the president of the organizing committee, said it's an exciting time.

"Just the fact that we're here in Fredericton … with all the kids coming from the four Atlantic provinces, and there's so much energy right now in our building, and also the kids are here to have fun," Moore said.

"They're here to compete, but they're here to have fun as well. So for us, it's a great shot of energy right in the arm."

Jeux de L'Acadie is expecting about 1,200 athletes and 300 coaches, plus family members.

Moore said the city can expect an influx of between 2,000 to 3,000 people between now and Sunday, just in time for Canada Day celebrations.

Events include mixed athletics, badminton, mini handball, soccer, volleyball, ultimate Frisbee, mountain biking, and track and field.

Improv and voice groups will be part of the cultural component. Moore said there will also be a battle of the bands and nightly social events for the young partipants.

"Just seeing the excitement on the kids' faces" is what Moore said he himself is looking forward to most.

Celebrating more than sports

Trudeau will make an appearance at Centre communautaire Sainte-Anne on Thursday afternoon during badminton matches.

Moore said he will simply walk around, shake some hands and meet with participants.

"It will be something special for them because, for the kids, it's already special being here at the games," he said.

"But to have that opportunity to meet with the prime minister will be something for them they probably won't have any chance to do again in their lives."

Moore said the Canada 150 anniversary has added a special twist to the opening ceremonies of the games, including a special guest, though he wouldn't say who.

André Bouchard, vice-president of the general services committee for Jeux de L'Acadie, said the games add to the excitement of the weekend events across the city.

"This is one of them, but this year is geared towards the youth of our future, which is kind of nice. It's like a stepping stone before the 150 [celebrations]," Bouchard said.

"This is what it's all about. Our youth."

Bouchard said the kids' are just as excited as the volunteers.

"From the time they stepped off of the buses, I mean, the cheering, the pride they have in the areas they're going to represent, it's very vibrant and it's present … it brings life to this building."

Above all, volunteers have tried to make this year's Jeux de L'Acadie personal to the Fredericton area and one of the best the kids will experience.

"In this case here, we have a very energetic bunch of volunteers," he said.

"We want to show the general population of the Maritimes that there's a lot of francophones here that live the francophone way … and we want to show them how good it is to be a francophone and be out here in Fredericton."