A 35-year-old Fredericton man has been found guilty of selling drugs on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, where police have been investigating a string of drug overdoses.

Jesse Joe was charged after police started looking into the overdoses, which were suspected of being linked to fentanyl and included one that was fatal.

On Wednesday, Judge Geri Mahoney said there wasn't enough evidence to prove the pills Joe sold to some community members in April contained fentanyl, but he was guilty of selling drugs nonetheless.

She found him guilty on the charge of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Last week, a Miramichi court heard a 56-year-old man from the reserve, Victor Lambert, had overdosed after one and a half pills, which he testified were bought from Joe as Percocet.

Ann Marie Lambert of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation died April 11 of a suspected overdose. (Facebook)

It happened the same night 35-year-old Ann Marie Lambert died.

An RCMP drug expert testified during the trial it would be extremely unlikely to overdose on this amount of Percocet — a prescription medication containing a small dose of oxycodone and mostly acetaminophen.

A blue pill matching in description what Joe sold was recovered from the reserve, and testing found it was positive for fentanyl.

But Judge Mahoney said she didn't hear evidence that would link the tablet to Joe.

Not the end

Joe, who is originally from Esgenoôpetitj, will be back in court Oct. 20 for sentencing, but that won't be the end of the legal proceedings against him.

Since the charge for which he was convicted Wednesday, police have laid seven new ones, including trafficking in fentanyl, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, trafficking other kinds of drugs, and breach of probation.

He pleaded not guilty to these charges Wednesday and chose to be tried by judge alone in the Court of Queen's Bench.

He's expected back in Miramichi court Oct. 2, when a trial date will be set on those charges.

He remains in custody until then.

As for the sentencing hearing, court is expected to hear a victim impact statement from Victor Lambert, a pre-sentence report from the defence, and possibly a community impact statement from Esgenoôpetitj Chief Alvery Paul.