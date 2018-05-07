New owners ready to revive Jeremiah's Deli at Saint John market

A confrontation with a Department of Health inspector proved to be a great business opportunity for two longtime employees of Jeremiah's Deli at the Saint John City Market.

After 37 years in business, Jeremiah's owner, Graham Stilwell promptly closed last month after a disagreement over Public Health Act violations that mostly related to the cleanup of mouse droppings.

It's now making a return under new management — sort of.

Longtime employees and arguably the most familiar faces at the popular eatery, Maggie Bryson and Loretta Hodges, will take over management duties.

The eventual plan is to buy the store from Stilwell, Hodges said Monday in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

Graham Stillwell, the owner of Jeremiah's Deli, is passing the torch onto two longtime employees, after a disagreement with the provincial Health Department, during which his restaurant licence was revoked. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"At first there was disappointment. I was very upset," Hodges said of the initial decision to close the restaurant known for its sandwiches, soups and fresh-sliced deli meats.

"We just spoke about how we could fix it. And that's how this came about. We knew it was going to happen eventually. This made it move forward faster."

'Opportunity to help'

Jake Palmer, the realtor handling the purchase, also has close ties to the business.

He is Stilwell's nephew, and worked behind the deli counter through high school and university in the 1990s.

"What a lot of people miss about Jeremiah's for regular customers, it's a place to get [lunch] but for a lot of us, the Jeremiah's alumni, that's a place where a lot of us grew up," Palmer said.

"Graham's been a tremendous support for not just employees, but for other businesses in the market."

Palmer said a number of small, independent vendors were able to start up with guidance from Stilwell.

"So this was an opportunity to help Graham, Loretta and Maggie," he said.

Since the store's closure in mid-April, remaining staff have been updating the space with fresh paint and new equipment.

Jeremiah's Deli is known for sandwiches, soups and deli meats. (Julia Wright /CBC)

The sudden closure allowed them to make some much needed improvements for the first time in almost four decades, Hodges said.

The city also stepped in, bringing plastic barriers to the stall to help with its rodent battle.

"One of the disadvantages for Jeremiah's versus the other tenants is we have an exterior door right there, so it's a main point of entry," said Palmer.

"So there's been a lot of work done to make sure it won't be an issue anymore."

A carved oak statue of Jeremiah's Deli namesake Jeremiah Hamilton, who occupied the stall in the City Market in the 19th century. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Hodges said she's always had a good working relationship with the provincial health inspector and expects that to continue.

But for the most part, the store will look the same, complete with Jeremiah Hamilton's statue on the counter.

"The faces, the food are all the same. We are losing a couple, but all will be about the same, but better," said Hodges.

"I'm excited the store is going to be opening again, and I can't wait to get back to work and see our regular customers and make them smile."

Jeremiah's is expected to open sometime in the next two weeks.