A candidate for the leadership of the New Democratic Party in New Brunswick has let the cat out of the bag a little early.

Jennifer McKenzie has a news conference scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., at which she was widely expected to announce her intentions to run for the leadership.

She's still going to do that, but also spilled the details Tuesday evening on Twitter.

McKenzie was a federal candidate for the NDP in Fundy-Royal in 2015, finishing third behind Liberal Alaina Lockhart and Conservative Rob Moore.

Join me tomorrow as I announce my intention to run for leadership of the NB NDP at 11am at the Lord Beaverbrook Hotel Fredericton #nbndp — @JenMcKenzieNDP

She lives in St. Martin's, and is formerly of Ottawa, where she was the four-time chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

In the 2014 Ontario provincial election, McKenzie ran for the NDP in Ottawa Centre, finishing second.

She has also launched a Facebook account, called Jennifer McKenzie - Leadership Candidate.

The formal announcement will take place at the Lord Beaverbrook Hotel in Fredericton Wednesday.