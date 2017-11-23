The New Brunswick Court of Appeal has restored a decision to fire Const. Jeff Smiley from the Fredericton Police Force for misconduct.

In a ruling released on Thursday, the court overturned a lower court's decision to quash Smiley's firing in 2015.

Smiley has also been ordered to pay costs of $2,000 on the appeal and $3,000 on the judicial review.

Smiley's lawyer T.J. Burke could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chief Leanne Fitch said she was informed of the decision Thursday afternoon.

"I will be speaking with legal and the city regarding next steps," she said, declining further comment.

New Brunswick Police Commission executive director Steve Roberge could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case dates back to 2014, when Smiley was charged with assault related to incidents alleged to have occurred on Feb. 17.

The charge was withdrawn by the Crown prior to trial, but Smiley had signed an undertaking in connection with that charge to abstain from possessing a firearm and to surrender to police any firearm in his possession.

Smiley was later accused of breaching that undertaking. A trial was held on Dec. 9, 2014 and the breach charge was dismissed.

The chief had filed a Police Act complaint against him and an investigator appointed by the New Brunswick Police Commission determined there was sufficient evidence he had breached the code of professional conduct.

Smiley was accused of:

Discreditable conduct for allegedly committing domestic violence upon his common-law partner "on a number of occasions over the period of [their] relationship.

Counselling another officer not to disclose that he had firearms in his possession while bound by an undertaking to turn over all firearms.

Improper use and care of firearms for having an expired licence.

Improper use and care of firearms for having a 12 gauge pump action shotgun loaded with two shells in the magazine.

An arbitration hearing was held and arbitrator Cedric Haines found Smiley guilty on Dec. 2, 2015, of all four counts.

Smiley sought a judicial review and on Nov. 18, 2016, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Judy Clendening quashed the arbitrator's decision, ruling Smiley's dismissal was unreasonable.

The New Brunswick Police Commission subsequently appealed, arguing Clendening had erred in her decision and Smiley cross-appealed.

A three-justice appeal panel, comprised of Bradley Green, Barbara Baird and Raymond French, heard arguments on Feb. 24.

Green wrote a 23-page decision on behalf of the panel, allowing the appeal and dismissed the cross-appeal.