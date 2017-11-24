Jeff Smiley is "no longer an employee of the Fredericton Police Force," Chief Leanne Fitch announced on Friday.

She issued a statement in response to a Court of Appeal ruling Thursday that restored an arbitrator's 2015 decision to fire the former constable for misconduct.

"This has been a long and complicated process and now becomes an administrative matter for the City of Fredericton to deal with," said Fitch.

"I'd like to publicly state that cases like this do not in any way reflect on the excellent work done by the many other men and women of the force, who faithfully go to work every day, to serve and protect the citizens of this community," she added.

Arbitrator Cedric Haines found Smiley guilty on Dec. 2, 2015, of four counts of breaching the code of professional conduct, involving domestic violence and firearms-related offences.

Smiley sought a judicial review and on Nov. 18, 2016, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Judy Clendening quashed the decision, saying it was unreasonable and that Haines hadn't given sufficient reasons for the sanction.

The New Brunswick Police Commission subsequently appealed, arguing Clendening had erred in her decision.

On Thursday, a three-justice panel agreed.