New Brunswick movie fans are abuzz after filmmaker Kevin Smith told an audience in Saint John that he'll be "returning with cameras."

Smith, who is known for a string of pop-culture Hollywood films, including his critically-acclaimed debut and cult movie "Clerks," was said to have made the comment during a show with co-star Jason 'Jay' Mewes at the Imperial Theatre on Saturday.

He later repeated the comment on Twitter.

But not everyone is convinced the province's film-making infrastructure could support such a large project.

"It definitely needs an overhaul," said New Brunswick filmmaker Greg Hemmings of Hemmings House Pictures. "It definitely could do with a little bit of love."

'High level discussions'

For many, the comment is a good sign, even if it turns out to be nothing more than stage banter.

Smith and Mewes, better known as the lovable, drug-dealing characters Jay and Silent Bob, appear in a number of Smith's films, and have gained a global following.

Mayor Don Darling said having the filmmaker produce in the city "would be wonderful."

"And it's a great story in that Kevin loved Saint John," Darling said in an email to CBC News.

I love Saint John! Thank you for making me & @JayMewes & @marcbernardin feel so welcome! Hopefully I'll be returning with cameras... https://t.co/PVp5vakcy9 — @ThatKevinSmith

The mayor also said there were "high level discussions" happening.

Later on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Darling said it was too early to say what those discussions looked like and the mayor was no longer available for comment.

A new movie, "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot," was announced in early February. But Hemmings cautioned that it may be too early to get excited about that movie being produced here.

No funds available

While filming the project in New Brunswick would be good for business, the province's film industry isn't what it used to be, he said.

"A number of years ago our official Film New Brunswick office was shut down," said Hemmings, adding that the province used to have a "thriving film industry, especially in the early part of the 2000s."

Hemmings said Film New Brunswick used to have access to a provincial tax credit, which was cut after 2011, when it cost the provincial government $2.7 million.

Kevin Smith talks about his movie "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," at his office at CBS Studios in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on July 12, 2001. Smith also wrote and directed "Clerks," "Chasing Amy" and "Dogma." (AP Photo/Jill Connelly) (Associated Press)

The credit has since been replaced by the New Brunswick Multimedia Initiative, a $2.5 million fund that goes toward covering 30 per cent of eligible expenditures incurred in the province.

"The limit is, that if Kevin Smith brings his $10 million feature to Saint John and partners with Hemmings House, there's only $2.5 million to support all of the producers in the province," said Hemmings.

"Number one, that's not right. And number two, that's not sustainable."

He added that the New Brunswick Producers Association dissolved a few months ago, in response to a lack of any government office representing film.

"The province still has the fund, the $2.5 million fund, but now producers have to lobby directly to the departments instead of having a producer association lobby on their behalf," he said.

While New Brunswick's tax credit used to be ahead of the curb, other provinces have since caught up and surpassed the province.

'I can't guarantee that the New Brunswick money is going to be there.' - Greg Hemmings, filmmaker

Hemmings added that Nova Scotia's film industry experiences similar problems. But their cap is at $18 million.

"Because there's a cap, it makes it very, very difficult for us to say to Kevin, 'hey, bring your feature film here,'" he said.

"I can't guarantee that the New Brunswick money is going to be there."

Still, it's not all black and white, said Hemmings.

"If we had the chance to bring a Kevin Smith movie to Saint John and New Brunswick, I could see us lobbying in a way ... we could make this work," he said.