Javon Masters enters the game with no shortage of hype. It's a Friday night in Fredericton, and his UNB Varsity Reds are getting ready to play the Saint Mary's Huskies. The crowd at the Richard J. Currie Center is one of the largest the Varsity Reds have had all season.

Everyone's there to see if the Kitchener, Ont., native will break the record and become the all-time leading scorer in Canadian university basketball history.

The magic number to tie it going into the game was 25. Masters had 2,257 over five seasons and 89 games as a Varsity Red, behind Boris Bakovic, who set the record of 2,282 in 2012 playing for Ryerson and the University of Calgary.

Warming up, Masters, 23, knew full well what was up for grabs.

"A little bit of it was in my head," said Masters. "I was kind of antsy at the beginning of the game."

1st quarter

Masters didn't know he would be asked to be a top scorer in his rookie season, but he was ready for it. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

As the game gets underway, Masters teases the crowd. The Saint Mary's Huskies play tight defence on him. They know full well the record within Masters's sights.

It was against the Huskies in November that Masters set the record for most points scored in the AUS conference.

But the six-foot-tall point guard doesn't force it. Despite a building full of people coming to see him score, he defers.

Scoring breakdown by season 2013-14: 27.4 ppg

2014-15: 25.1 ppg

2015-16: 28 ppg

2016-17: 19.6 ppg

2017-18: 26 ppg

"I was talking to some of the alumni," he says. "They said, 'It would be really nice for you guys to get the win, but as well for you to get the record.' So there's a little bit of pressure."

Masters reads the defence and passes to open teammates. In his fourth season, Masters had to change his game. Varsity Reds point guard Matt Daley had graduated, and Masters moved from shooting guard to point guard. His scoring numbers took a dip, but his assists went up.

And that's the skill Masters uses in the first quarter. He's more of a late-game scorer anyway.

By the end of the quarter, Masters has four points, 21 away from tying the record.

2nd quarter

Javon Masters about to break U Sports all-time leading scorer record1:50

Saint Mary's is playing good defence on the superstar, keeping him from using his incredible speed and strength to get buckets. But the Saint Mary's players are only human and can't hold him back for an entire game.

Masters has borrowed from multiple NBA players to craft a complete game.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are two, and it's hard to look past the striking similarities between Masters and Russell Westbrook, the 2017 MVP. A quick burst of speed and all of a sudden Masters goes from being in front of his defender to laying it in.

'I thought the guy was going to be a really good add ... but no, I didn't think he was going to be a 26, 27 point a night guy.' - UNB coach Brent Baker

Sometimes all a defender can do is foul. And sometimes, even that doesn't make a difference.

He's known as the Master of the Free Throw Line, and holds the all-time AUS record for free throws. He rarely misses.

As the quarter comes to an end, Masters has 15 points — 10 away from tying the record, 11 points from beating it.

Anyone who's watched Javon Masters knows the outcome is inevitable.

3rd quarter

Masters wanted to go to UNB and put a program that wasn't known for hoops on the map. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Saint Mary's is starting to take control. Masters's historic night will be bittersweet if it comes during a loss to the Huskies.

He scores a few early in the quarter. After UNB gets the Huskies lead down to three, he is fouled on the way to the rim.

He has 24 points. Hitting one will tie the record. Hitting both beats it. He hits them both.

The crowd cheers, pretty sure he just beat the record, but play doesn't stop. The quarter is almost over, and the game is close.

'I was just like, wow, this is so much time in the gym, so much time on my pavement back home on my net, and all that stuff really has paid off.' - Javon Masters

After a missed three by the Huskies, Masters races down the court and hits a layup. Now UNB has the lead.

With only a few seconds left in the third quarter, the ball is in the hands of the new scoring master. He dribbles, sizing up his defender, then pulls up for a deep three.

There is no question the ball is going in. He knocks it down, and UNB ends the quarter with a four-point lead, and one of the greatest basketball players to ever play at the university level in Canada.

The quarter break

Masters may only be six feet tall, but his speed and strength going to the rim have helped him get a lot of points. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

As the teams go to their benches, the public address announcer tells the crowd what just transpired.

The crowd stands up and acknowledges the amazing success.

"I was just like, wow, this is so much time in the gym, so much time on my pavement back home on my net, and all that stuff really has paid off," says Masters.

"It's special. There's nothing really you can say about it. You're at the top. I mean, there's nobody that's scored more points than you."

Impressive, but few would say it's surprising.

Javon Masters came to UNB in 2012. The Cape Breton Capers were interested in Masters as well but they landed another recruit, and Masters chose UNB. He had met coach Brent Baker and liked the campus.

"I thought the guy was going to be a really good add ... but no, I didn't think he was going to be a 26, 27 point a night guy, and sometimes a 40 a night guy," says Baker.

"Maybe playing for me he got loose a little more."

In his first regular season game at home, Masters wasn't even a starter but he wowed the crowd by scoring 44 points to beat UPEI. That season he would go on to win the national scoring title and be named rookie of the year.

Masters could have gone to bigger schools with more exposure. The Carleton Ravens, who have won the past seven national championships, were interested in his knack for scoring.

But he wanted to stay at UNB and get his sociology degree. He also wanted to help build the UNB program.

"I took it as a challenge to go to a school that isn't necessarily known basketball-wise and to try to build it up to something," said Masters.

'Just from all the records I've broken and stuff like that, you can kind of see how much love I have for this place and how much love they have for me.' - Javon Masters

Fast forward five years and Masters is once again getting nationwide recognition. The fans are on their feet for the star.

"Coming here as an 18-year-old you never really thought that," said Masters.

"Just from all the records I've broken and stuff like that, you can kind of see how much love I have for this place and how much love they have for me, so it's going to be emotional once I leave."

Even prouder of him are his parents.

"The amount of effort, time, being there for me, being there for me, calling me," said Masters. "That stuff you can never take for granted."

4th quarter

Masters wears the number 23, the same number as his favourite player, LeBron James. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Masters may have the record, but the Huskies are looking to play spoiler on Masters's big night, which wouldn't be complete without a UNB win.

And that's his outlook on his career. The accolades are great, but the achievement wouldn't be complete without winning an Atlantic University Sport championship at the Metro Centre in Halifax.

"What really matters is March 2nd to the 4th in Halifax," said Masters.

Masters and the Varsity Reds get the win. Masters finishes with 39 points on the night and 2.296 total.

Five more games are left in the season, but the two wins on the weekend clinched a spot in the playoffs for the Varsity Reds.

This is Masters's final crack at the championship. After that, his time at UNB is done. He plans to go pro, whether that's in Europe or North America.

But for now, he's focusing on the home stretch of the season.

"I'm just looking forward to the last couple weeks I have with these guys, and [being] able to try and win an AUS title for the school since 1967."