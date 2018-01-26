Javon Masters of the University of New Brunswick is only 26 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in U Sports basketball history, and Friday night might be the night he does it.



Masters, 23, is the team's six-foot-tall point guard. He is averaging 26.3 points a game this season, and the UNB Varsity Reds play the Saint Mary's Huskies at 8 p.m.



"Wow — that's all, really, you can say," said Masters.



It's something he never even imagined when he came to the Fredericton university in the fall of 2013 from Kitchener, Ont.



"The amount of times I've been to the gym, the amount of times I've obviously put the ball in the basket … the amount of sacrifice and hard work that's going into getting all those points is exhausting, but at the same time you get a chance to reflect about it."

Masters said he has played around 86 games for the Varsity Reds and has seven games left to play.

It's no surprise he's been a leader at getting buckets. Masters led the nation in scoring during his rookie season with 27.4 points a game, and in his first regular season home game, he scored 44 points.

All-time great

It's hard to deny Masters the title of one of the best to ever play university basketball in Canada.

Going into the Friday night game, Masters had scored 2,257 points over his five years in Fredericton. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Masters, who is studying sociology at UNB, has scored 2,257 points over his five years in Fredericton.

Boris Bakovic, a six-foot-eight-inch forward, scored 2,282 points while playing for Ryerson for four seasons and for the University of Calgary for a fifth, becoming the scoring leader early in 2012.

Masters said media outlets from around the country have been calling him and "bringing up the statistics."

He also has a multitude of other records. He's already the Atlantic University Sport Conference all-time leader in free throws made.

And earlier this year, he set the conference record for total points scored.

"It was a great moment," said Masters, but even with a major accomplishment in sight, he has his mind on helping the team with the Atlantic University Sport title, which will be decided March 2 through March 4.

"I am just focusing on our team right now and what we have to be able to do," he said.

If Masters does not break the record on Friday night, he will have another chance Saturday, when UNB plays Saint Mary's at 3 p.m.