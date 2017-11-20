Javon Masters of the University of New Brunswick added another accolade to his ever-growing list off accomplishments over the weekend when he became the all-time leading scorer for basketball in the Atlantic University Sport conference.

"It means a lot to break it," said Masters.

"I had a feeling I was going to be able to break it this year, but I didn't really expect it to be this soon."

Masters has now scored 2107 points during his five-year career playing basketball with the Varsity Reds. It was Friday's game against St. Mary's University that put him over the top.

Masters scored 37 points in the victory, with the record-breaking points coming off a three-point shot with just over a minute left in the game. He passed UPEI's Curtis Robinson, who scored 2069 points between 1991 and 1996.

Masters said he knew he was close before the game, but he didn't realize he had broken the record until the public address announcer told the crowd.

"The announcer said I had broke the record and I was just like 'Holy cow.' I was shocked really," said Masters.

UNB’S Javon Masters lays in two of his 35 points in Saturday’s 93-92 overtime win at Saint Mary’s. (Andy Campbell/UNB Athletics)

Masters was already the conference leader in all time free throws made, and now he is chasing another record.

The record-setting career from Masters may not come as a surprise to fans who have watched him play since his rookie year. In his first regular season home game, he scored 44 points to get his team the victory. That rookie season, he led the country in scoring with 27.4 points a game.

Not done yet

After scoring 35 points in another victory on Saturday against Saint Mary's University, Masters is 175 points away from being the unofficial all time-scoring leader throughout the entire U Sports league.

It's unofficial, as not all conferences have kept scoring records, but as far as known totals, Masters isn't far from being at the very top.

"If I break it, I'll break it, but I'm not really focused on that," said Masters.

Masters has 16 games left in the season to break that record before his career as a Varsity Red ends. If Masters plays in all those games, he only needs to average about 11 points to break the unofficial record.

Masters is currently averaging 27 points a game, so he admits it isn't far out of reach, saying that 11 points a game is "easily doable."

But Masters' main goal for this season is to help his team win a championship in his final season. The Varsity Reds are undefeated so far with six wins, so Masters hopes this is the year.

"We still have some work to do," said Masters.

"We want to be hungry for more. We want to be nationally ranked. We want everyone to recognize that we are a team that you want to be scared of when we play in March."