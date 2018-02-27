A former Saint John elementary school janitor has admitted to sexually assaulting a boy more than 30 years ago.

John William Hunt, 68, changed his plea to guilty Tuesday afternoon, in the midst of his trial in Saint John's Court of Queen's Bench.

Hunt, who used to work at Morna Heights Elementary School, was charged with one count of indictable sexual assault between June 1 and Sept. 30, 1986.

The victim, who was about 13 or 14 years old, was not a student at the school, but that's where the abuse occurred, the courtroom heard.

"You touched the complainant without his consent and you touched him in a manner that was sexual in nature? You agree to all that?" Justice William Grant asked Hunt, confirming his abrupt change of plea.

"Yes," Hunt replied, as the victim, Gregory Melanson, listened from the back of the courtroom.

The Crown asked that the publication ban on Melanson's identity be lifted, at Melanson's request, and the judge agreed.

Defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald wanted it added to the record that Hunt had failed to ascertain Melanson's age.

In 1986, the age of consent was 14.

'It takes something away from you'

Melanson, who went to Saint John police two years ago, said in a videotaped statement that Hunt performed oral sex on him in the principal's office and that he masturbated Hunt in the gym.

"When your first sexual experience is between a 13-year-old boy and a 30-some-year-old man, it's just not right," Melanson said in an interview with CBC News before the trial started.

"It takes something away from you."

Gregory Melanson told CBC News that being sexually assaulted as a boy by John Hunt affected his self-worth and his personal relationships for years. Finally reporting the abuse to police felt 'like the weight of the world' being lifted from his shoulders, he said. (Submitted)

Melanson said he wanted the publication ban lifted so he could speak publicly in hopes of helping other victims.

"I just want people to realize they're not alone," he said. "Especially males. It's a very touchy subject, but they just have to remember they didn't do anything wrong."

Melanson, now 45 and married, said it took him years of therapy and being a member of support groups for sexual assault survivors who are men for him to be able to share his experience.

"I never told anybody for 30 years and it was just a bad thing to keep inside. And it led to anxiety. Led me down some dark paths, which I'm thankful to get out of.

"I had to be honest with myself and come to terms with what happened. And now, try and move on."

Melanson declined to comment after Hunt's change of plea but was observed embracing four supporters at the end of the proceedings.

Hunt, who was seated alone at the front of the courtroom Tuesday, wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, is scheduled to return to court on May 8 at 9:30 a.m. for sentencing.

Morna Heights Elementary School, on Chalmers Drive, has about 80 students between kindergarten and Grade 5, according to its website.