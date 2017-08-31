It's been a year since Jami Springer vanished — a year of searching, pleading and wondering for her family and friends, who aren't about to stop.

The 28-year-old mother of one was last seen late the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2016, on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton.

Springer's family and friends have raised $10,000 as a reward for anyone with information that leads to finding her.

With $2,000 offered by Crime Stoppers, the reward offer totals $12,000.

Brent Springer said his daughter's loved ones remain distraught, "wondering if this nightmare will ever end."

"But we will persevere, no matter how taxing it's been," he told CBC News on Wednesday.

'As time goes on, there seems to be fewer opportunities for an end to this nightmare.' - Brent Springer, Jami's father

"Our love runs deep, as does the strength and the courage, and that strength and courage truly comes from Jami. She lived every day of her life with strength and courage."

Because Thursday marked a full year since his daughter was last seen, Springer is afraid her disappearance will be easier to forget.

"As time goes on, there seems to be fewer opportunities for an end to this nightmare," he said.

The RCMP have treated Springer's disappearance as suspicious from the beginning, saying it was unusual for her to be out of contact with her family for long periods of time without explanation.

Jami Springer is five feet four inches tall and about 106 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The family continues to receive regular updates on the search from the RCMP, her father said. People also continue to come forward with tips, though none have provided answers.

Jami Springer's mother pleads for people to come forward with information2:47

Fragments of strength

Brent Springer's voice broke as he described what comes to mind when he thinks of his daughter.

"Her laughter I think of," he said. "Her bizarre sense of humour, her generosity, her love for her friends, her family, the sparkle in her eye, her love of life.

"And as time goes on, I guess we're so reminded of Jami's childhood, especially when we watch her beautiful daughter, her six-year-old daughter, growing up and becoming the wonderful person that she truly is."

Jami Springer, now 28, was last seen walking on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton. (RCMP)

Springer, who lives in Fredericton, often shares various missing person reports of others from across the country on social media — something he said allows affected families to band together.

"It provides us with a fragment of strength, even a tiny feeling of control, even though it may be short-lived, and the control in such a powerless situation that we all share."

While the family was overcome with "utter grief and sadness" on Thursday, Springer said he's felt forced to look at life positively and to push forward.

"Somedays I feel like there's a giant dark cloud overhead, and then there are times I force myself to stop and embrace the beauty that surrounds every one of us each and every day."

Anyone with information regarding Springer's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Codiac Regional RCMP.