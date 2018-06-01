'We're living the nightmare': Brent Springer renews calls for missing daughter

Brent Springer is renewing calls for the public to come forward with information about his daughter, Jami Springer, who has been missing for 21 months.

"We've all heard the adage, 'living the dream, life's a dream.' Well, that's anything but a dream for us. If anything, we're living the nightmare, the nightmare that doesn't ever want to end," Springer said.

The father told CBC News on Friday police are again looking into the case.

"We don't know what the conclusion will be, but it's been heart-wrenching. It's tearing us apart, but we just keep picking ourselves up and move on and hopefully we will get an answer."

It has been a long and painful 21 months for friends and family after Springer went missing on Aug. 21, 2016. She was 27 years old at the time and a mother of one.

Jami Springer with her daughter. (Submitted by Brent Springer/ Facebook)

She was last seen walking on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton.

She is five feet four inches tall and about 106 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Social media plea

Brent Springer posted photos on Facebook to mark the 21-month anniversary since his daughter went missing.

He said he released the photos to keep her in the social media eye.

"We've been releasing pictures since her disappearance, and, again, it's just to keep her in the social media eye, so to speak, and also just to show the entire world she is a daughter, she is a sweet, sweet lady," Springer said.

A young Jamie Springer, lower left. (Submitted by Brent Springer/Facebook)

"It's real. I want people to have a real sense that this is a family going through a tragic event and hopefully that will pull on some heart string so that people do the right thing."

Springer is hoping for an answer, but he fears his daughter's disappearance may not have a happy ending.

"Hope is stronger than fear, but at some point fear seems to engulf your senses."

Police investigating

Springer said he was told the Codiac RCMP investigative team is again working full-time on the case.

He said it feels to him like police are sensing something new might come up soon.

Now 21 months since she disappeared Jami Springer’s father, Brent Springer renews he call for the public to come forward with information 1:00

Springer's family and friends raised $10,000 as a reward for anyone with information that leads to finding her. With $2,000 offered by Crime Stoppers, the reward offer totals $12,000.

Anyone with information regarding Springer's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Codiac Regional RCMP.