It's been just over five months since Jami Springer was last seen and members of her family say they're still no closer to finding out what happened to her.

The 28-year-old was last seen late on the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2016 on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton.

'This situation is weighing heavy on all of us and it's taken its toll.' - Brent Fletcher, father of Jami Springer

Springer's father, Brent Springer, says the disappearance has been hard for the family.

"As any parent can relate, our children — no matter the age — they're our most precious gifts. So as you can imagine this situation is weighing heavy on all of us and it's taken its toll," said Springer.

"It affects our spirit, our health, our day-to-day emotions."

The RCMP has treated Springer's disappearance as suspicious from the beginning, saying it was unusual for her to be out of contact with her family for long periods of time without explanation.

$10,000 reward

In November, Springer's family announced a $10,000 reward through Crime Stoppers.

Jami Springer's family has been handing out flyers in Moncton and offering a reward for information about her whereabouts. (Gillian Fletcher/Facebook)

The money comes from friends and family members, with a contribution from Crime Stoppers.

'The amount of leads has been less frequent as of late.' - Brent Fletcher, father of Jami Springer

Springer says he hoped the reward would yield some answers, but that hasn't happened yet.

"The amount of leads has been less frequent as of late and the information as we all know has not provided us the answer we're looking for," said Springer.

News of Jami Springer's disappearance has been shared widely on social media.

"As family we received and have entertained many phone calls and many social media messages over the course of the investigation and as I said before the leads have been diminishing. Social media sharing has lessened as well," he said.

Jami's father, who lives in Fredericton, says the family has tried other means as well.

Jami Springer's mother pleads for people to come forward with information2:47

"In the Moncton area, we were there last September, October, November on a daily basis," he said. "We're now more-or-less there on a weekly basis but certainly entertained all leads through social media, all leads over the phone and we are also handing out our own personal flyers."

The RCMP is continuing its investigation. The New Brunswick division's director of communications Paul Greene says police are still asking people who have any information, no matter how small it might seem, to contact them.

Greene says Springer's disappearance is still considered suspicious.

Brent Springer just wants some answers.

A friend said Springer had grown out her blond hair when he saw her in downtown Moncton the week before her disappearance and it took him by surprise. (Facebook)

"Jami is our daughter, she's Mary-Jane's mother, she's Jordan and Joseph's sister, she's a cousin and she's an aunt and she is a beautiful, beautiful spirit," he said.

"As a family we have remained hopeful. As hopeful as we can."

Jami Springer is white, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She is five feet, four inches tall and weighs approximately 106 pounds.

Springer hopes by speaking out, more information will be uncovered.

"It helps to reinforce the fact that Jami's disappearance does not become a distant memory. But it remains an ongoing investigation," he said.

"We're not going to stop until we find the answer. We plead with the public, Jami's friends, her acquaintances who remember or may remember the smallest of details to do the right thing. Contact the Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers."