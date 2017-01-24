When you think of Dieppe, you may think of a car-centric city without a vibrant downtown, but Jacques LeBlanc wants you to think again.

As the director of special projects for Dieppe, he is asking residents of the fast-growing city to imagine what the downtown could be.

"The downtown core is really Place 1604, which is in the area around City Hall, the new hotel being constructed, the Dieppe market, our arts and culture centre and the big plaza in the centre," LeBlanc told Information Morning Moncton.

"You have to let your imagination run wild." - Jacques LeBlanc. City of Dieppe

"We realize that to have a vibrant downtown we need to have an environment where the pedestrians are comfortable to walk around and enjoy being there. So it's one of the themes that we'll be looking at tonight."

LeBlanc is gathering ideas at an open house on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dieppe CIty Hall, residents are also invited to complete a survey online.

Don't underestimate a growing city

"You have to let your imagination run wild," LeBlanc said. "It's a visioning exercise, so if there are things that you like ... if there are things you'd like to see less of, then come in and tell us."

At an open house Tuesday night, residents will be invited to share their ideas of the type of downtown they want to see. (City of Dieppe)

LeBlanc said that after a "spurt of construction" over the past three years, including two large office buildings, he is hoping more cafés and restaurants will move in.

"There's two more buildings that are going up as we speak," he said. "There's a hotel that will have a convention area for over 200 people ... we have the ice surface in there — there's a lot of entertainment. It's a vibrant area so we think we have all the elements to make it work."

LeBlanc said there are "good vibes" around the idea of creating an even better downtown, and anyone who scoffs at the thought of Dieppe creating a jewel of a downtown should think back to how the city hall and plaza transformed the corner of Champlain Street and Acadie Avenue.

"You have to remember, 10 years ago there was no downtown in Dieppe. We scrapped a whole block of buildings to try and create it from scratch, and that's quite an endeavour in itself and quite bold."